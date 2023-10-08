National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,522 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Adobe worth $184,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $526.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.60 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $530.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

