Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,488,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710,437 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up about 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $338,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 228,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,891 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 39.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 333,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,836,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

