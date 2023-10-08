Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

