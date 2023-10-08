Diversified LLC Buys 7,812 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Diversified LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diversified LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $296,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.