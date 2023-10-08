Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

NASDAQ HON opened at $184.66 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.22 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

