AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,609,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

