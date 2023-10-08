Waycross Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.
Analog Devices Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.
Insider Transactions at Analog Devices
In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.42.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
