iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

