Cypress Capital Group Has $8.14 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $397.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

