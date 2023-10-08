Raub Brock Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 3.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.04.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.0 %

DG stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

