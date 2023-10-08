TTP Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 6,300 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. PayPal comprises 0.3% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

