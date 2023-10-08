Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0 %

MDT stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

