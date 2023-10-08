Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is WP Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 3.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 16,569,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,145,000 after purchasing an additional 603,827 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

