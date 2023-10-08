Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

ADM opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

