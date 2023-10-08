Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

