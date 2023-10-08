Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,494 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 658,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

