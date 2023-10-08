Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.8% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its position in Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $312.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.76. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

