WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $68.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

