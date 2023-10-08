Forum Financial Management LP Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $277.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.18 and a 200-day moving average of $270.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

