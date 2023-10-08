AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of AbbVie worth $224,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

