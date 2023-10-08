MCIA Inc Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCIA Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.3% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $826.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

