Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 428 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

