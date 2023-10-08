Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.