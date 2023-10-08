Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Oracle by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 332,983 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

