Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $303.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,357,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 1.1% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $303,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 591,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

