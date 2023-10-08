iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Santori & Peters Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Santori & Peters Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.6% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

