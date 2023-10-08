Patten Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.