Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 345,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

