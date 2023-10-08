Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,620 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,480,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

