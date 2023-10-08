Michael S. Ryan Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June makes up approximately 0.6% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:UJUN opened at $28.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

