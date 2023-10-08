Michael S. Ryan Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,721,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

