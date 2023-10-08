Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,844 shares during the quarter. FS Credit Opportunities comprises 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 739,748 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 42.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 503,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 41.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 506,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 148,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 168.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 64.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 297,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 116,428 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.7 %

FSCO stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

