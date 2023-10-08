Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $29,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.16 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

