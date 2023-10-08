Michael S. Ryan Inc. Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of BATS BAUG opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

