Michael S. Ryan Inc. Takes Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 358,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,000. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October accounts for about 8.6% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned 9.36% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

