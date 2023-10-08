Michael S. Ryan Inc. Invests $1.35 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May comprises about 1.2% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned about 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.6 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.