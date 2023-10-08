Michael S. Ryan Inc. Invests $3.93 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 64,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.6% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.