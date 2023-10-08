Michael S. Ryan Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,168 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 88,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

MGK opened at $232.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.38.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

