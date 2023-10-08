Michael S. Ryan Inc. Makes New $964,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 0.9% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned about 0.82% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $645,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 82.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $621,000.

EJAN stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

