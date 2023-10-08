Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.