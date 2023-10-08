Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $172.71 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.64.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

