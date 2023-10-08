AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 176 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,331.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 196.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

PNFP opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

View Our Latest Report on PNFP

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.