AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,427,000 after purchasing an additional 195,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after purchasing an additional 100,920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after purchasing an additional 124,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $125.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

