Plancorp LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,602 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 3.2% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Plancorp LLC owned 4.39% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $58,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

LRGF stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $46.23.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

