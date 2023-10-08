Plancorp LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Plancorp LLC lowered its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 127,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.2 %

EPC opened at $35.53 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

