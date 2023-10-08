Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $658,370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

WM opened at $155.44 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

