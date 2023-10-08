Arlington Partners LLC Buys 426 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,432,000 after buying an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.1 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $391.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $244.85 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $403.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

