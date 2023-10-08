T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.03 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $5,915,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.