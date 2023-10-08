Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 23,753 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2,639.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,753 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 2.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,907,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.53.

Humana Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $498.17 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

