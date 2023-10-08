Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

ADBE stock opened at $526.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.60 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $530.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.23. The company has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

